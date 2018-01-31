1010 WINS — Talk about two lucky dogs!
Jordan Kahana was driving one day when he noticed two puppies on the highway.
After getting over the initial shock, the 30-year-old decided to adopt the adorable dogs since he’s always wanted a canine of his own.
Now Jordan, Zeus, and Sedona are traveling around the country together and it looks epic!
Over the last year, the puppies had the chance to grow up while exploring some incredible places in the word like Utah, Las Vegas and New York City.
He’s been documenting the journey on his YouTube channel along with the challenges of raising dogs on the road.
But Jordan told Radio.com he’s thankful to have his adventure squad with him on his travels.
From the looks of things, Zeus and Sedona are pretty grateful too.