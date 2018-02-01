By Jessica Allen

Celebrating black history and culture, Black History Month offers an opportunity to reflect, reconsider and revel. This February, an array of activities will take place throughout the five boroughs. Below are our recommendations for five you won’t want to miss.

Brooklyn Abolitionists/In Pursuit of Freedom

The Brooklyn Historical Society

128 Pierrepont St.

Brooklyn, NY 11201

(718) 222-4111

brooklynhistory.org/exhibitions

This winter the Brooklyn Historical Society seeks to tell the stories of the “unsung heroes of Brooklyn’s anti-slavery movement—ordinary residents, black and white—who shaped their neighborhoods, city, and nation with a revolutionary vision of freedom and equality.” Also on display is a replica of the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation, signed by Abraham Lincoln, along with an exhibition placing the document into historical context. Ongoing, see website for details, tickets required.

Identity

Arsenal Gallery

Central Park

830 Fifth Ave.

New York, NY 10029

(212) 360-8163

www.nycgovparks.org

Central Park has its very own art gallery, and this month it celebrates Black History with an exhibition of work by nine artists exploring the theme of identity, using “elements of swag, spirituality, icons, music, and social justice,” as well as a variety of fiber media, from quilts to embroidery. The exhibition was organized by the NYC Parks Ebony Society, which has worked to promote Black History Month using art and artists since 1991. Now through Friday, February 23, free.

Open House

Apollo Theater

253 West 125th St.

New York, NY 10027

(212) 531-5300

www.apollotheater.org

This year’s Open House at the legendary Apollo Theater features two free afternoon programs: one entitled “Still, We Rise!,” featuring performances and talks on spirituality and environment, and the other called “Tell Them We Are Rising,” which tackles the topic of historically black universities and colleges. After a screening of the eponymous documentary, there will be a panel discussion. Saturday, February 3, and Sunday, February 4, 2 to 5 pm, free, tickets required.

Harlem Chamber Players Black History Month Concert

Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture

515 Malcolm X Boulevard

New York, NY, 10037

(917) 275-6975

www.nypl.org

In honor of Black History Month, the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture will be hosting a number of events, including an exhibition of key items from the Harlem Renaissance and related Q&A with curators. The Harlem Chamber Players will be performing their 10th Annual Black History Month Celebration concert, including a performance of Nonet, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s piece for winds, strings, and piano. Thursday, February 15, concert begins at 6:30 pm, free.

George Washington Carver Children’s Workshop

Queens Botanical Garden

43-50 Main St.

Queens, NY 11355

(718) 886-3800

queensbotanical.org

Known as the “Wizard of Tuskegee,” Dr. George Washington Carver made tremendous contributions to medicine, botany, industrial engineering, and agriculture. He devoted his life to research and study. This kid-focused workshop helps little ones understand Carver’s efforts and accomplishments. Participants will paint with plants and create a special lotion to take home. This popular annual workshop will definitely sell out. Tuesday, February 20, 1 to 2:30 pm, $6, advanced registration required.