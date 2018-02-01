Thrusday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured technical issues and a funny Al Dukes moment.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Thursday’s edition of the morning show with Boomer and Gio in one nice, little package for your convenience.
It was Day 4 from Radio Row at the Mall Of America, which means Boomer and Gio kept the football fun rolling. However, before they got to the NFL, the guys had to give you their takes after the Knicks suffered a brutal defeat Wednesday night. After a 30-point blowout loss to the Boston Celtics, find out what Boomer had to say about the current state of the franchise and why Gio thinks it couldn’t be worse for the team in a certain sense. Plus, Jerry Recco provided plenty of sound from Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and many more, as we inch closer to the big game Sunday.
Of course, Radio Row means tons of guests, and the guys didn’t disappoint. Boomer and Gio were joined by former NFL player and current analyst Daryl “Moose” Johnston and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Lineman, Gerald McCoy,
Until Friday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, you stay classy, New York!