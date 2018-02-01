CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Jim Hughes, Sophia Hall

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island history teacher said his Braille computer was stolen from his family’s car earlier this week.

Jim Hughes said he and his wife arrived home late Tuesday after attending a PTA meeting so he decided to leave his Braille computer in the car, believing it would be safe there until the morning.

But Hughes, who is blind, said around 3 a.m. his wife heard the car alarm go off and his bag containing the computer was gone.

“She went in the car and just said, ‘Oh my god, your bag is gone.’ And I said, ‘Oh, my computer was in there!'”

The Farmingdale School District, where Hughes has taught for 26 years, had purchased the $3,000 computer for him.

“It has a Braille display so it doesn’t even have a visual. What it allows me to do is take notes and keep order in my life,” Hughes said.

The teacher said the theft at first caused him to be angry but what’s come of it is actually positive.

“The community was very supportive on Facebook, I also had a lot of phone calls and obviously the media support. It’s just amazing how people come together,’ Hughes said.

He wants the thief to know, “In regards to my possession if you have it, leave it somewhere where it could be returned to me because there’s no value to you and I’m sure it would be extremely difficult to sell as well.”

The district plans on replacing the computer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch