CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Andrea Grymes, east harlem, East Harlem Robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man and woman wearing masks pushed their way into an elderly woman’s East Harlem apartment in broad daylight Thursday, and police were looking for the dangerous duo hours later.

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported, the elderly victim was too distraught and too terrified to speak on camera late Thursday. Residents of the public housing building where it happened believe it all could potentially have been prevented.

The woman left her apartment for a moment Thursday afternoon, walking just a few feet to throw some garbage down a chute in the hallway.

She was heading back when all of a sudden, loved ones said, someone in a mask came out of nowhere.

“This is an elderly lady that got accosted by somebody that she don’t even know,” said friend Cathy Gamble.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in a building in the New York City Housing Authority’s Johnson Houses, at 1581 Park Ave. in East Harlem.

Police said two suspects – a man and woman – were clad in ski masks and armed with guns as they pushed their way inside the victim’s apartment.

They allegedly made off with $10,000.

“She was all tore to pieces — that I know,” said the victim’s brother, Eugene Fortune.

Tenants said the incident is scary, but not surprising considering that the front door hasn’t locked in years.

Even CBS2’s crew was able to walk right in.

“The door — there’s no security and stuff. You know?” said tenant Wendy Diaz. “Anybody could go in and out.”

Gamble, the victim’s friend, is also the captain of the tenant patrol. In addition to broken locks, she and others do not believe the surveillance cameras work.

“She should not have been subjected to something like that. If we had fixed doors, cameras working, and some security — we have no security.”

A NYCHA representative said in a statement: “Our residents deserve better. We are working on installing new, safer doors at Johnson Houses as soon as possible to help us provide our residents the secure homes they deserve.”

The new doors are funded, but NYCHA is working on finding another contractor to install them. There was no word late Thursday if the surveillance cameras captured any images of the suspects.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch