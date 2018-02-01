NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – The “I Love NY” highway signs could wind up costing New York State $14 million in federal funding.
The state had been warned for several years not to install the signs because of safety concerns, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo had more than 500 of them put up.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration sent a letter to New York transportation officials Thursday, saying the state stands to lose the funding for failing to remove the signs.
The state spent more than $8 million to design and install the signs.
DOT officials say the signs are safe and they’ll continue to work with FHA on a resolution to the issue.
FHA officials say the funding will be reinstated if the state complies with sign regulations by Sept. 30.
