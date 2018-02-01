NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — They say no good deed goes unpunished, and at least one Brooklyn strap-hanger might agree.
On Saturday afternoon, a 55-year-old man was entering the Kosciuszko Street J train station with his 13-year-old daughter, when he noticed a teenager trying to beat the fare.
He confronted the suspect and a struggle ensued. The alleged turnstile jumper sprayed the man and a 56-year-old bystander with an unknown substance and fled the scene.
The man was taken to Wyckoff Hospital where he was treated and released.
The suspect has been described as a 16-year-old, black male, 5’9″ wearing a red jacket, black shirt, and light colored pants.
Anyone with information regarding this incident has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS )8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577.