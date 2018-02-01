JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Fire officials are investigating what started a massive fire that ripped through a Jersey City apartment building, leaving residents out in the cold.

The 4-alarm fire broke out just after 7 p.m. Wednesday at 21 Grant Avenue near Ocean Avenue. Fire officials say by the time they got to the scene, the fire was intense and spreading.

“Fire was in the basement upon arrival, heavy fire, heavy fire load in the basement also, difficulty getting in there,” said Jersey City Fire Chief of Department Steven McGill.

Jersey city fire and police here at home on Grant avenue. Infant and man badly hurt in blaze labeled suspicious #1010wins pic.twitter.com/e5TWQ1FKnP — glenn schuck (@glennschuck) February 1, 2018

Officials say the fire quickly traveled through the walls to the upper floors.

“I goes in the hallway, look over the balcony and there’s a lot of smoke,” said fire victim Dwayne Shurn. “I run back in the house and tell my family, ‘Lets go! Get your coat or shoes or whatever and let’s get out this house right now.'”

Everyone made it out, but a 6-month-old boy was among those who was rushed to the hospital.

Another man who was in the basement where the fire started is said to have burns to 20 percent of his upper body. Fire officials are now looking to talk to another man who was with him, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

“The other male got out, took off,” said McGill. “We’re trying to find him. Our arson investigators are looking to question him.”

A firefighter and another resident suffered minor burns and cuts.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.