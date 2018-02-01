CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Glenn Schuck, Janelle Burrell, Jersey City, Local TV

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Fire officials are investigating what started a massive fire that ripped through a Jersey City apartment building, leaving residents out in the cold.

The 4-alarm fire broke out just after 7 p.m. Wednesday at 21 Grant Avenue near Ocean Avenue. Fire officials say by the time they got to the scene, the fire was intense and spreading.

“Fire was in the basement upon arrival, heavy fire, heavy fire load in the basement also, difficulty getting in there,” said Jersey City Fire Chief of Department Steven McGill.

Officials say the fire quickly traveled through the walls to the upper floors.

“I goes in the hallway, look over the balcony and there’s a lot of smoke,” said fire victim Dwayne Shurn. “I run back in the house and tell my family, ‘Lets go! Get your coat or shoes or whatever and let’s get out this house right now.'”

Everyone made it out, but a 6-month-old boy was among those who was rushed to the hospital.

Another man who was in the basement where the fire started is said to have burns to 20 percent of his upper body. Fire officials are now looking to talk to another man who was with him, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

“The other male got out, took off,” said McGill. “We’re trying to find him. Our arson investigators are looking to question him.”

A firefighter and another resident suffered minor burns and cuts.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

