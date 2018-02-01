NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — This one is certainly “ripped from the headlines.”

#Breaking @NYPDnews Bomb Squad truck now on scene for suspicious package in Foley Square / Courthouses area. Live updates @wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/F9MDz6UCdJ — Ethan Harp (@EthanHarpNews) February 1, 2018

A coffee urn left near a Manhattan courthouse by caterers for the television show “Law & Order: SVU” caused a brief scare after it was mistaken for a suspicious package.

#Breaking: NYPD Bomb squad checking out suspicious package in Foley Square. Live @wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/O8xe6WHgcp — Ethan Harp (@EthanHarpNews) February 1, 2018

The urn was left in a red milk crate, wrapped in plastic wrap not far from the Manhattan state Supreme Civil Court building made famous by the long-running show. Scenes were being filmed on the courthouse steps Thursday morning.

Worth and Centre streets were closed to traffic as police investigated.

The #NYPD is currently investigating a suspicious package at worth street and centre street. Traffic are currently closed in the vicinity of #NYS #SupremeCourt #SEESOMETHINGSAYSOMETHING pic.twitter.com/Dtwk4nqJqk — NYPD 5th Precinct (@NYPD5Pct) February 1, 2018

Police said the caterers had too much to carry and left the urn. While they were gone, someone called police to say a possible bomb was planted near the courthouse. The bomb squad responded and the area was briefly sealed off.

Police quickly determined it was safe.

The package has been properly identified and the owner retrieved her belonging! All #traffic have been opened. pic.twitter.com/gfFdi2Ksii — NYPD 5th Precinct (@NYPD5Pct) February 1, 2018

The show, which airs on Wednesdays, had finished filming.

