CBS 2President Trump was greeted by scores of protestors as he arrived at an event held at the USS Intrepid on Thursday night. (Credit: Samantha Liebman/1010 WINS) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table […]
WCBS 880President Trump was greeted by scores of protestors as he arrived at an event held at the USS Intrepid on Thursday night. (Credit: Samantha Liebman/1010 WINS) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each […]
1010 WINSPresident Trump was greeted by scores of protestors as he arrived at an event held at the USS Intrepid on Thursday night. (Credit: Samantha Liebman/1010 WINS) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for […]
WFANPresident Trump was greeted by scores of protestors as he arrived at an event held at the USS Intrepid on Thursday night. (Credit: Samantha Liebman/1010 WINS) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations […]
WLNYPresident Trump was greeted by scores of protestors as he arrived at an event held at the USS Intrepid on Thursday night. (Credit: Samantha Liebman/1010 WINS) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in […]
Filed Under:Law & Order SVU

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — This one is certainly “ripped from the headlines.”

A coffee urn left near a Manhattan courthouse by caterers for the television show “Law & Order: SVU” caused a brief scare after it was mistaken for a suspicious package.

The urn was left in a red milk crate, wrapped in plastic wrap not far from the Manhattan state Supreme Civil Court building made famous by the long-running show. Scenes were being filmed on the courthouse steps Thursday morning.

Worth and Centre streets were closed to traffic as police investigated.

Police said the caterers had too much to carry and left the urn. While they were gone, someone called police to say a possible bomb was planted near the courthouse. The bomb squad responded and the area was briefly sealed off.

Police quickly determined it was safe.

The show, which airs on Wednesdays, had finished filming.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch