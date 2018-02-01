CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs

NEW YORK (AP) — Curtis McElhinney stopped 25 shots to give the Toronto Maple Leafs their second straight shutout, 4-0 over the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

James van Riemsdyk, Patrick Marleau, Zach Hyman and Justin Holl scored to help the Maple Leafs get their fourth straight win and a sweep of the teams’ three-game season series. McElhinney was barely tested in his seventh career shutout and second of the season.

It came one night after Frederik Andersen had 25 saves in a 5-0 win at home against the Islanders, giving Toronto back-to-back shutouts for the second time this season. The Maple Leafs extended their shutout streak to 142 minutes, 17 seconds since Dallas’ Tyler Seguin scored late in the second period of Toronto’s 4-1 win last Thursday.

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist was pulled early in the second period after giving up four goals on 13 shots. Ondrej Pavelec came on and stopped all 19 shots he faced. New York, shut out for just the second time this season, has lost eight of its last 12.

The Rangers picked up their intensity in the third period as McElhinney had two nice saves on Rick Nash about six minutes into the third, first on a shot from the right circle and then a tip attempt in close six seconds later. McElhinney also denied Jimmy Vesey in front midway through the period.

Toronto controlled play from the start, building a 2-0 lead in the first period and then quickly adding to it in the second.

Marleau scored 52 seconds into the middle period as he got the rebound of a shot by Nazem Kadri and fired a slap shot past Lundqvist from inside the blue line between the faceoff circles for his 17th.

Hyman took a pass from William Nylander, skated in on Lundqvist and went forehand to backhand before putting it in from the left side for his 10th at 3:05 to make it 4-0. Pavelec then replaced Lundqvist.

The Rangers had just 12 shots on goal after 40 minutes and were booed by the home crowd as they skated off at the end of the second period.

Mitch Marner had an open net with Pavelec out of position early in the third but hit a goalpost with his attempt.

Holl got Toronto on the board 8:42 into the game as his shot from the right side beyond the faceoff circle rang off the left post and in. It was the defenseman’s second career goal — and second in two nights after being called up from Toronto of the AHL for his NHL debut Wednesday.

McElhinney made in-close saves on Nash with 8 1/2 minutes to go and a tip by Vesey 40 seconds later to preserve Toronto’s lead.

Connor Brown found van Riemsdyk streaking to the net on a rush and the forward put a backhand past Lundqvist for his 20th with 4:37 left to make it 2-0.

NOTES: Toronto previously had consecutive shutouts with a 1-0 overtime win at New Jersey on Nov. 18 and 6-0 at home against Montreal on Nov. 18. … The Maple Leafs were without D Ron Hainsey (illness) for the second straight game. LW Matt Martin was a healthy scratch for the fourth straight game. … The Rangers are still without F Chris Kreider, who missed his 14th straight game due to a blood clot in his right arm and ensuing rib surgery to alleviate it. D Kevin Shattenkirk is also out while recovering from knee surgery. … F Cody McLeod made his Rangers debut one week after being claimed off waivers from Nashville. … New York F Pavel Buchnevich left the game after a collision with Toronto’s Jake Gardiner about halfway through the second period and did not return.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: At Boston on Saturday night to close a two-game trip before a five-game homestand.

Rangers: At Nashville on Saturday night to open a two-game trip.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch