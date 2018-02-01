CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
By Joel Balsam, AskMen

Super Bowl LII is just days away and you can be sure the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are getting into that game winning frame of mind — are you?

A new AskMen and Offers.com 1,000-person survey found that 27.2% of Americans have a Super Bowl ritual to get themselves primed on gameday. Three in ten watch the game with the same friends every year, while 24% wear a lucky jersey (hopefully washed). Playoff beards aren’t just for hockey, as 15% grow facial hair for the NFL Playoffs, while 16% carve out the same seat on the couch or find the same bar stool for every game.

But what’s a Super Bowl tailgate party without some munchies? America’s favorite Super Bowl foods are pizza and wings, followed by nachos, dips and chili.

sauce

(AskMen.com)

 

dips

(AskMen.com)

 

For last year’s Super Bowl, 111.3 million people turned in, according to Nielsen. You can expect similar numbers this year with 78% of this survey respondents saying they’d watch Super Bowl LII.

Gameplay not exactly for you? There are always the commercials. Plenty of people watch the game for the ads, including 26% of women.

Do you wear game socks, have a special handshake or always make a seven-layer dip? Tell us your big game rituals in the comments.

Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles airs this Sunday.

