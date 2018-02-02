Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Harsh, gusty winds will blow this afternoon with wind chills stuck in the teens through the rush. And we’ll see some clouds in the mix, but we’ll also see some sun in between.
Wind chills will dip into the single digits tonight with even air temperatures falling into the teens. Outside of that, expect mainly clear skies and breezy conditions.
Tomorrow looks like a sunny one, but the thermometer may fall short of the freezing mark. Bundle up (again)!
As for Sunday, we’ll introduce some warmer temps, but it’s going to get a little dicey with some snow and rain, especially into the afternoon.
Stay tuned!