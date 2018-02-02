Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
Boomer and Gregg were joined on Friday by two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.
Roger Staubach and Terry Bradshaw reminisced about their careers and discussed many of the hot-button issues in the league today.
Staubach, a former Heisman Trophy winner and two-time Super Bowl champion with the Dallas Cowboys, also got into the Army-Navy Game and how he feels about how the NFL is officiated. Bradshaw, a four-time winner of the Lombardi Trophy, discussed his relationship with his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the league’s handling of concussions.
