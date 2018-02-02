CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Metro-North train collision, Sean Adams, Valhalla

VALHALLA, NY. (CBSNewYork) — Saturday marks three years since a Metro-North train slammed into an SUV and burst into flames at a crossing in Valhalla, killing six people and injuring more than a dozen others.

The deadly collision triggered a statewide safety assessment of all railroad upgrade crossings.

The Mount Pleasant town engineer determined Commerce Street, where the crash occurred, and Cleveland Street should be discontinued.

PHOTOS: NTSB Releases Valhalla Metro-North Crash Images

Town Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi said the town board is getting closer to a decision.

“We’re going to be getting some more reports on traffic studies and then we’ll open up another public discussion,” Fulgenzi said. “We never closed the public hearing on it. We want everybody to have the opportunity to voice pros and cons about it before we make a final decision.”

At public hearings, Fulgenzi said a majority of people would rather the Commerce Street crossing not be closed.

“We have to try to weigh the safety for everybody,” Fulgenzi said. “We’re not just talking about inconveniencing a group of homeowners in that area, we’re talking about everyone that may cross that crossing.”

“By closing Commerce Street that’s a major commercial route. What are we going to do with that traffic?”

A petition to close the crossings would have to be approved by a judge.

A final decision could come in a few months.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch