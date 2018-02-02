FREEHOLD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey youth tennis instructor has been indicted on several charges of sexual assault and child pornography.
The Monmouth County prosecutor’s office said 26-year-old Terry Kuo, also known as Victor Lee, of Colts Neck, faces 15 counts, including attempted sexual assault, criminal sexual contact, manufacturing and possession of child pornography.
The investigation began when a 13-year-old tennis student came forward alleging multiple incidents of sexual misconduct over the summer and fall of 2017, authorities said.
Authorities said police found child pornography on Kuo’s electronic devices, as well as evidence of improper behavior involving other children.
Investigators are looking into whether there were additional victims.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers’ confidential tip-line at 1-800-671-4400, text “MONMOUTH” and their tip to 274637, or visit the website.