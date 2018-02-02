CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Cyrus Vance, Local TV, Marcia Kramer, Turnstile Jumping

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Subway turnstile jumping will no longer mean going to jail — at least in Manhattan.

District Attorney Cyrus Vance has decided to slap a big ‘DP’ — for ‘decline to prosecute’ — on most fare evasion cases.

“My belief is that failure to pay a $3 subway fare, while it is wrong, doesn’t necessarily justify arrest, prosecution, and the accumulation of a criminal record.

The district attorney is going to make the punishment fit the crime.

“If someone, Marcia, drives down the highway at 70 mph on the West Side Highway, they’re going to get a speeding ticket, they’re not going to get arrested and prosecuted,” he said.

Transit cops arrested nearly 18,000 people last year for turnstile jumping, including nearly 8,000 in Manhattan.

Vance said his team will DP most cases. If it’s a simple fare beating case, the person skates.

“If that individual has contraband or a gun, that person’s going to be arrested and we will prosecute,” he said.

The NYPD said regular enforcement will continue.

Meanwhile, the DA pointed out that in the 24 hours since his policy went into effect there were 16 people arrested, and only three prosecuted.

Councilman Rory Lancman, Chair of the Council Committee on the Criminal Justice System, applauded the move.

“It is a crime, an offense of poverty. It shouldn’t be, ‘now you’ve got a criminal record, potentially going to jail,” he said, “We really need to re-calibrate our criminal justice system, focus on people doing really bad things.”

Subway riders have mixed feelings.

“I don’t agree with that. It’s a crime, it’s stealing,” Chris Yates said.

“I feel like there are more things that he could be prosecuting,” Mario Diaz said.

So far, the DAs in the other four boroughs have not followed suit.

In addition to the arrests, the NYPD also gives out fare beating summonses — a civil fine. The agency handed out nearly 55,000 in 2017.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch