NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding a missing teenager in Brooklyn.
Walaa Assaedy, 18, was last seen Thursday at 8 a.m. at Pitkin Avenue and 75th Street in Brooklyn. She had just dropped her little sister off at school and hasn’t been seen since.
Walaa is 5’6″, has brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing a black hijab and dark clothing.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.
All calls are confidential.