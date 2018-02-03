CBS 2New York Road Runners Club Youth Jamboree (Credit: Road Runner Foundation) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS […]
WCBS 880New York Road Runners Club Youth Jamboree (Credit: Road Runner Foundation) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio […]
1010 WINSNew York Road Runners Club Youth Jamboree (Credit: Road Runner Foundation) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US […]
WFANNew York Road Runners Club Youth Jamboree (Credit: Road Runner Foundation) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity […]
WLNYNew York Road Runners Club Youth Jamboree (Credit: Road Runner Foundation) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios […]
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Giorgio Panetta

Good morning New York City!

jl morning wind chills map 21 2/3 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Happy Saturday as well! Today is the brighter half of the weekend albeit the colder half. We start off frigid this morning, almost dangerous! Temperatures are ranging from the single digits to about 20° across the Tri-state.

nu tu future snowfall euro 2 2/3 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

We start off around 15° here in New York City, and when we pair that with the wind, it will feel like 0 to 5° above. If you live in the Hudson Valley expect temps to be around zero and feel below zero. We warm up to near 30° by afternoon in the city and you’re not getting out of the twenties to the north and west.

nu tu 7day auto1 2/3 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Sunday starts with the cold air in place. Precipitation makes its way to the area and it starts as a little bit of snow. Then a warm front comes up from the south with a good slug of rain and temperatures into the 40s. So by Sunday afternoon, Super Bowl Sunday, it turns wet for most people. Check the latest maps for updates on the system.

Have a great weekend. G.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch