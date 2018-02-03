NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Ten adults and three kids were evacuated from their homes after flames engulfed a house in Newark early Saturday morning.
The blaze broke out shortly before 2 a.m. on 122 Fleming Avenue and quickly spread to two other homes.
It took roughly 60 firefighters more than three hours to bring the fire under control.
All occupants were evacuated and tended to by members of the American Red Cross.
Authorities say five firefighters sustained minor injuries and one resident suffered a panic attack, but fortunately all occupants were evacuated and tended to by members of the American Red Cross.
Investigators say the fire, which was not considered suspicious, may have been caused by the use of a space heater.
Roads in the area were expected to be closed for most of the morning.
Roughly ten miles away, a fast-moving blaze ripped through an apartment complex in Roselle later Saturday.