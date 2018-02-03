CBS 2NYPD Cruiser (file / credit: D Dipasupil/Getty Images)FILE - NYPD Cruiser (credit: Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO […]
Filed Under:Coby Persin, Ethan Harp

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A YouTube star is helping New York City live up to its reputation as a concrete jungle.

But as WCBS 880’s Ethan Harp reported, the city is not impressed by his latest stunt.

“When I was driving around New York City, I hit a pothole with my car,” professional prankster Coby Persin posted on his YouTube channel. “My tire popped and I had to buy a new one.”

He claims that’s what inspired him to fill some of the city’s craters with nature.

“I’m going around with different-sized plants put in different-sized potholes, so New Yorkers avoid them,” Persin said.

Video shows his green thumb in action in the middle of the street – in areas like Radio City Music Hall. Cars can be seen swerving around the plants, which Persin pulled out minutes later, Harp reported.

The Department of Transportation found nothing pretty about the prank.

A spokesperson told WCBS 880 Persin put himself and drivers in danger. The spokesperson also noted the average response time for pothole repairs is a day and a half.

If you see a pothole, call 311.

