ROSELLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities were struggling to contain a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Union County, New Jersey Saturday morning.

The flames broke out just before 7 a.m. in block of apartments on East 3rd Avenue in Roselle.

No injuries were immediately reported as firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.

Roughly ten miles away, over a dozen people were displaced after a fire likely caused by a space heater ripped through three houses roughly in Newark earlier Saturday.

Stick with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

