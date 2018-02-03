ROSELLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities were struggling to contain a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Union County, New Jersey Saturday morning.
The flames broke out just before 7 a.m. in block of apartments on East 3rd Avenue in Roselle.
No injuries were immediately reported as firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.
Roughly ten miles away, over a dozen people were displaced after a fire likely caused by a space heater ripped through three houses roughly in Newark earlier Saturday.
