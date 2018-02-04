By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everybody! Enjoy the dry conditions early this morning if you can, because later this afternoon & evening we’ll be dealing with a bit of a mess.
It will be “warmer” than yesterday with temps reaching the mid 40s around town, but expect periods of heavy rain later today.
Spots far north & west of the City will have more in the way of snow, with up to 3″ in some of the higher elevations. Back around NYC and points south/east, expect just a chilly rain.
Monday will be a blustery start to the week with temps stuck in the low/mid 30s along with gusty winds, making it feel like the teens & 20s…so keep the winter wardrobe ready!