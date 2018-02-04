INDIANAPOLIS (CBSNewYork) — Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and a second man were killed early Sunday when they were struck by an alleged drunken driver.

The crash happened on Intestate 70 just west of Holt Road early Tuesday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

Police believe a passenger car was stopped on the side of the expressway near the 76.4-mile marker and both occupants were standing outside the car.

A black Ford F-150 headed onto the emergency vehicle shoulder and hit the rear of the car, also striking both people, state police said.

One of the people struck ended up in the center late of I-70. A trooper spotted the wreckage and the body before any 911 calls even came in, state police said.

CBS Sports reported Jackson was one of the two people in the car. The other was identified as Jeffrey Monroe, 54, CBS Sports reported.

It is believed that Monroe worked for a ride-sharing app and was driving Jackson before they pulled to the side of the road, CBS Sports reported. Investigators believe Jackson might have gotten sick during the ride, and Monroe might have exited to help him before they were both hit by the pickup truck, CBS Sports reported.

The driver of the pickup truck was identified as Alex Cabrera Gonsales, 37, of Indianapolis, state police said. He was believed to be intoxicated and was driving without a license and was taken to the Marion County, Indiana Jail, state police said.

The Colts released a statement on Sunday afternoon mourning Jackson’s death:

“We were heartbroken to hear the news of Edwin Jackson’s passing. Edwin was loved by all in the Colts organization. We admired his outgoing personality, competitive spirit and hard-working mentality. He was well-respected among all with whom he crossed paths, and he will be greatly missed in our locker room and throughout our entire organization. We also understand that another person lost his life in the accident, only adding to our sorrow on this day. We are shocked and saddened by this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both men during this difficult time.”

CBS Sports noted that Jackson played one season with the Colts in 2016, appearing in all 16 games and recording 42 tackles – among them two sacks. He missed the whole 2017 season after being placed on injured reserve in September, state police said.