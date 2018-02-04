CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (AP) — Kent Bazemore’s 3-pointer with 6.7 seconds left lifted the Atlanta Hawks to a 99-96 win over the New York Knicks on Sunday.

The Hawks rallied from a 93-87 deficit in the final 2:16.

Bazemore was wide open in the left corner and hit for a 98-96 lead. Tim Hardaway Jr. then stepped on the line trying to inbound, giving the ball back to Atlanta.

After Dewayne Dedmon made one of two foul shots, Hardaway missed a potential tying 3-pointer.

Bazemore led the Hawks with 19 points. Mike Muscala scored 15 and Taurean Prince had 13.

Dedmon finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds, while Dennis Schroeder added 10 points for Atlanta.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 for the Knicks. Trey Burke added 14, Jarrett Jack and Kyle O’Quinn each scored 11, and Enes Kanter finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Muscala hit a 3-pointer with 46 seconds left to pull the Hawks within one. O’Quinn missed a shot on the Knicks’ next possession and Bazemore followed with his go-ahead basket.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Atlanta has nine players on the 17-man roster with one year or less of NBA experience. Only Marco Belinelli (10), Ersan Ilyasova (9) and Luke Babbitt (7) have played more than five years in the league.

Knicks: New York was attempting to win its 100th home game in its all-time series vs. the Hawks. They are now 99-68 at home, but trail the all-time series 195-175. . Porzingis has recorded a block in a career-high 22 straight games, which is the longest current streak in the NBA.

NOT SO SUPER SUNDAY

Despite the loss, the Knicks have fared well playing on Super Bowl Sunday, having won eight of their last 12 and going 11-7 overall on the NFL’s biggest day.

NO-FOUL ZONE

The Hawks did not commit a personal foul in the first quarter, though they still trailed 22-21 after the first 12 minutes. Malcolm Delaney was the first Atlanta player to be called for a foul. That happened with 8:43 left in the second quarter.

HANGING TOUGH

Only two players on each team have played in every game this season. Courtney Lee and Doug McDermott have seen action in all 54 games for the Knicks, while only Bazemore and Prince have played in all 53 for the Hawks.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Visit Memphis on Tuesday.

Knicks: Host Milwaukee on Tuesday.

