Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
A colder breeze blows today with wind chills stuck in the 20s. The good news is, higher pressure will be in control, so we’ll see more sun than we saw yesterday.
We’ll see some clouds overnight ahead of a weak clipper system. Expect temps to fall into the mid 20s or so by daybreak with calmer conditions.
Clouds will linger through the first half of tomorrow with a chance of snow showers north and west; clearing is expected through the afternoon. Temps will climb to around 40° or so and it won’t be as windy, so it won’t feel quite as harsh out there.
Then, on Wednesday, expect morning snow changing to rain; several inches of snow are possible north and west. Highs that day will be in the low to mid 40s.