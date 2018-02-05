ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is traveling to Albany, where he’s expected to face tough questions from lawmakers about the city’s contribution to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
The mayor is scheduled to testify Monday morning before a legislative budget panel.
Lawmakers, city officials and Gov. Andrew Cuomo are now debating the best way to fund vital repairs and upgrades to the city’s aging subway system.
The visit comes after the mayor unveiled a proposed $88.6 billion budget on Thursday.
The budget doesn’t include any new money for the city’s chronically ill transit system.
De Blasio says the transit system is the state’s problem.
De Blasio’s annual appearance in Albany has become something of a tradition, giving the mayor’s critics in the Legislature an opportunity to question de Blasio on their own turf.
De Blasio began his second term as mayor last month.
