CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Freeport, Nassau County, Sophia Hall

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Some residents were charged 75 percent more than they should have been for sewer services in Nassau County.

Tens of thousands of residents in the Garden City, Rockville Centre, Hempstead, Freeport and Mineola areas were overcharged on their 2018 sewer tax bills.

One of those residents was Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy.

“While reviewing some of my personal tax bills I noticed that there was a discrepancy in the sewer fees included on the tax bill in Nassau County and the charges on my personal taxes had increased somewhere in the vicinity of $300,” he told 1010 WINS.

Freeport resident Chris Squeri also said he paid $164 more than what he should have.

“That $164 for me is one or two months of an electric bill. It’s groceries for the week, you know, it’s insurance payment for the car, so it’s a lot of different things for a lot of different people,” Squeri said.

County Executive Laura Curran said this is a $10 million-plus problem that happened under the previous administration.

She is looking for immediate legislation to give refunds for those who already paid their taxes in full.

“Tax payers deserve corrective action and rigorous oversight measures that will prevent this failure to happen again,” Curran said.

She said the refunds will come from the sewer fund where there is a surplus.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch