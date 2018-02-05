MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Some residents were charged 75 percent more than they should have been for sewer services in Nassau County.

Tens of thousands of residents in the Garden City, Rockville Centre, Hempstead, Freeport and Mineola areas were overcharged on their 2018 sewer tax bills.

One of those residents was Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy.

“While reviewing some of my personal tax bills I noticed that there was a discrepancy in the sewer fees included on the tax bill in Nassau County and the charges on my personal taxes had increased somewhere in the vicinity of $300,” he told 1010 WINS.

Freeport resident Chris Squeri also said he paid $164 more than what he should have.

“That $164 for me is one or two months of an electric bill. It’s groceries for the week, you know, it’s insurance payment for the car, so it’s a lot of different things for a lot of different people,” Squeri said.

County Executive Laura Curran said this is a $10 million-plus problem that happened under the previous administration.

She is looking for immediate legislation to give refunds for those who already paid their taxes in full.

“Tax payers deserve corrective action and rigorous oversight measures that will prevent this failure to happen again,” Curran said.

She said the refunds will come from the sewer fund where there is a surplus.