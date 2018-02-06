CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Hall & Co. Suddenly Pushing For Top Spot In Metropolitan Division Thanks To 3-Game Winning Streak
Filed Under:John Schweibacher, Local TV, New Jersey Devils

By John Schweibacher
» More Columns

After nearly falling out of a playoff spot, the New Jersey Devils have won three straight games to move into second place in the Metropolitan Division.

The Devils jumped over the Penguins in the standings with a 3-1 win on Saturday night at Prudential Center. It was the first meeting of the season between New Jersey and the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champions.

The last time the Devils hosted a club that had won the Cup the previous two seasons was back on Feb. 1, 1999, when they played a 2-2 tie against the Detroit Red Wings at the Meadowlands.

Travis Zajac scored the first and last goals and assisted on the game-winner by Blake Coleman in the win over the Penguins.

Travis Zajac

Devils forward Travis Zajac, left, scores during the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 3, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)

It was the 12th career multi-goal game for Zajac, who is in his 12th NHL season, and his second multi-goal game against the Penguins. The first came on Oct. 17, 2007, in a 5-4 win at Pittsburgh.

The last Devils player to have at least two goals and one assist in a game against the Penguins was Patrik Elias, who had a hat trick and two assists in a 6-4 home win on April 5, 2006.

Coleman’s game-winning goal was the first of his career. Devils rookies now have a combined five this season, tied for third most in the NHL (through Feb. 5):

— Tampa Bay 10 (Mikhail Sergachev 5, Yanni Gourde 5)
— Boston 8 (Jake DeBrusk 4, Danton Heinen 2, Sean Kuraly, Charlie McAvoy)
— Los Angeles 5 (Adrian Kempe 3, Alex Iafallo, Paul Ladue)
— New Jersey 5 (Nico Hischier 2, Jesper Bratt 2, Blake Coleman)

The Devils rallied to beat the Flyers, 4-3, last Thursday night at Prudential Center.

Nico Hischier snapped a 10-game goal drought when he scored with 1:27 remaining in the third period to give New Jersey the lead.

MORELichtenstein: Devils Got Annoyed Late And It Led To Maybe Best Win Of Season

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it marked only the second time since the Devils moved to New Jersey in 1982 that a rookie scored a go-ahead goal in the final two minutes of a third period.

The only other to do so was John MacLean, against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 14, 1985. The Devils trailed 1-0 to start the third period, but tied the game on a Bruce Driver goal and went ahead on MacLean’s score with 1:17 remaining.

Damon Severson scored to tie Thursday night’s game midway through the third period. It was his eighth of the season, all at even strength.

The only Devils defensemen to score at least that many over a full season without any coming on the power play were Phil Russell, who had nine in 1983-84 and Scott Stevens, who had eight (including one short-handed) in 1999-00.

The Devils’ win over the Flyers last Thursday came against goaltender Alex Lyon, who was making just his second career appearance and first NHL start.

As MSG-Plus noted on its telecast, the last goalie to defeat the Devils in his first career start was Mike Fountain of the Vancouver Canucks, 3-0 at the Meadowlands on Nov. 14, 1996.

According to the player game finder at hockey-reference.com, the last Flyers goaltender to defeat the Devils in his first NHL start was Bruce Hoffort on Nov. 11, 1989, a 7-5 victory in New Jersey.

The Devils returned from the All-Star break with a 3-1 victory over the Sabres last Tuesday night in Buffalo.

Taylor Hall, who had missed New Jersey’s final three games before the break due to a thumb injury, scored the winning goal. Hall led the Devils with 13 points in January despite playing in only eight games and has reached double figures in points in all four months this season:

— October: 3 goals, 13 points
— November: 5, 13
— December: 4, 6
— January: 6, 7

The Elias Sports Bureau noted that since 2010-11, the only other Devils player to record at least 10 points in each of the first four months of a season was Jaromir Jagr in 2013-14.

New Jersey has now won six straight games in Buffalo, matching its longest winning streak there in club history. The Devils last did it from March 9, 1997-Jan. 6, 2000.

Plus/Minus:

Plus: Keith Kinkaid. Devils backup goalie has won three consecutive starts for the first time in his NHL career.

Minus: Cory Schneider. Veteran starting netminder is still not skating regularly on his own because of the groin injury he suffered last month.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch