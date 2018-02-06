WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Federal investigators Tuesday are discussing the causes of a NJ TRANSIT train crash at the Hoboken Terminal and the crash of a Long Island Rail Road train in Brooklyn.

National Transportation Safety Board member Dr. Nicholas Webster said the engineers of both trains suffered from extreme sleep apnea, 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported.

He also said Positive Train Control measures on the locomotives would have slowed down the trains before the impact.

“At this time, both Hoboken and Atlantic terminals have been granted exemptions and therefore, are not installing PTC on their terminal tracks,” Webster said. “Without any safety devices on terminal tracks, collisions will most likely continue to occur and may result in loss of life.”

The September 2016 NJ TRANSIT crash at the Hoboken Terminal left one person dead and more than 100 injured. The January 2017 LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal also injured more than 100 people.

Both trains were traveling at twice the posted speed limit as they reached the stations. In both cases, the train engineers had no memory of the accident.

Increase Implementation of Collision Avoidance Tech, specifically PTC has been on the NTSB Most Wanted List for many years. These technologies, if implemented, will result in fewer accidents, fewer injuries, and fewer lives lost. https://t.co/nO7M2n59AJ #NTSBmwl #NTSBrail pic.twitter.com/L0jfRYp2zt — NTSB (@NTSB) February 6, 2018

The Hoboken and Brooklyn engineers had the sleep apnea risk factor of being morbidly obese but weren’t diagnosed with the disorder until after the crashes, NTSB documents show.

NJ TRANSIT had a screening program at the time of the Hoboken crash. The LIRR’s started after the Brooklyn crash.

In August, President Donald Trump decided to allow individual railroads to decide whether to conduct sleep apnea testing, scrapping a proposal from Barack Obama’s administration requiring it.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)