Filed Under:Sophia Hall, Superstorm Sandy

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Several homeowners claim a Long Island contractor hired to raise and repair their homes after Superstorm Sandy took their cash and didn’t finish the job.

Phyllis Annunziata of Amityville Harbor has been living for months in her bedroom with a microwave and a small refrigerator after she said contractor Cody Lawrence from TurnKey Solutions took $300,000 in Sandy funds and never finished the work on her home.

“He was a con artist. He took people’s money knowing he was not going to get these jobs done,” she told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall.

Annunziata said her house is a mess with birds getting inside along with snow and rain.

“Financially, mentally, and physically it’s been a nightmare,” said the senior citizen, who recently had open heart surgery. “It’s a terrible way to live.”

Other homeowners had similar experiences.

Mia Vogt and her husband said Lawrence took $200,000 in Sandy funds to raise and repair their Massapequa home but left it with structural defects.

The home now needs another $200,000 to fix the damage.

Vogt said Lawrence did not raise the house enough. She claims it’s a foot short and the couple cannot get the benefit of reduced flood insurance because of the mistake.

Vogt said they cannot even get a certificate of occupancy.

“It has been hell, it financially crippled us,” Vogt said. “If I could go back I would definitely pick someone else.”

She said she has called every local, state and federal agency possible to get help but hasn’t had any luck.

Nassau County Consumer Affairs revoked Lawrence’s license.

Multiple attempts to reach Lawrence were unsuccessful.

