NEW YORK (WFAN) — As usual, there is no shortage of intrigue in the world of international and professional soccer.
The US Soccer presidential election is set for Saturday. On the latest edition of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Glenn Crooks, Tom Kolker, Roberto Abramowitz and John Rojas discuss Sunil Gulati’s recent comments about the tone of the campaigns and an Instagram post by Eric Wynalda supporter, Jermaine Jones.
Eventually the guys segued to the goings-on at New York City FC training camp, as two more new players arrived in advance of exhibitions against L.A. Galaxy and LAFC.
Before signing off, the boys labeled the potential arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic with the Galaxy as good business, but they wondered if it will be good for soccer.
Have a listen above.
Please make sure to check back with WFAN.com for future episodes. The podcast can also be heard on iTunes and Radio.com.
Follow the hosts on Twitter: @RobAbramowitz, @GlennCrooks, @tkolker and @jrojasa75