Things certainly haven’t been going great for the Knicks over the last 20 years or so, but Tuesday night provided one of those “where were you when” moments, as Kristaps Porzingis tore his ACL and is done for the rest of the season and possibly beyond. The Knicks went on to lose to the Bucks, dropping to 23-32 in the process.
Boomer & Gio got things rolling Wednesday by talking about the blow that was dealt to Jeff Hornacek and Co. and what the future might hold for this snakebitten franchise.