NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for two women who they say were seen on surveillance video attacking a pregnant woman inside a stairwell in the Bronx.
It happened just after 2:15 p.m. back on Feb. 1 inside a building on Saint Ann’s Avenue.
Police said the 19-year-old victim, who is sixth months pregnant, was walking down a staircase to the building’s lobby when she was attacked.
The surveillance video shows the suspects taking turns kicking and stomping the woman before the two took off with the victim’s cell phone, police said.
The woman was rushed to the hospital with bruising and swelling to her face and was treated and released. She and her baby are expected to be OK.
According to investigators, the victim knows one of the suspects from the area as a woman named “Tiffany.” That suspect is described as being around 30 years old, 5’1″ tall and 131 pounds. She was wearing dark clothing and brown boots and carrying a shoulder bag.
The suspect, who police said is not known to the victim, is between the ages of 20 and 30. Police said she was wearing dark clothing and a pink baseball hat.
