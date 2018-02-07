NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The #MeToo movement in a Brooklyn courtroom Wednesday saw a court official stripped of his job and facing an uncertain future.
As WCBS 880’s Mike Sugerman reported, Erica McRae said Sgt. Tim Nolan forced himself on her in the stairwell of the Brooklyn Criminal Courts Building.
“I still just – I can’t believe it,” McRae said. “I can’t wrap my mind around it.”
The New York Daily News reported McRae was waiting to post bail for her boyfriend. Both had been charged with unlawful use of a vehicle, but McRae was released on her own recognizance, the Daily News reported.
Nolan allegedly exposed himself and asked for a sexual favor in exchange for help, the newspaper reported. McRae said Nolan forced himself on her.
“Even, you know, something like this happened to me, I still just – I can’t believe it,” she said.
Nolan stood in court Wednesday pleading guilty to public lewdness charges against him in the case. He has resigned and has lost its pension.
“Whether it’s a suite in a Hollywood hotel or a stairwell in a Brooklyn courthouse,” said attorney Sanford Rubenstein.
Rubenstein will now help McRae get money on the civil level.