NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several Jewish leaders held a rally Wednesday in support of Dreamers — immigrants who came to the United States illegally as children.
As WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported, representatives from a dozen Jewish groups had a message for Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-New York) and Congress as they headed to Schumer’s East Side office.
“Pass a clean dream act!” they said. “Let our people stay!”
Rabbi Joel Mosbacher with Congregation Shaaray Tefila on the Upper East Side said Jews and Dreamers have a common bond.
“We know what it’s like to be treated as the other; to be blamed for all the faults of society,” Mosbacher said. “We can’t stand idly by as other people are treated like that.”
He pointed to a recent survey showing two thirds of American support granting Dreamers legal status.
“We believe that this is one unusual situation where a bipartisan coalition can come together and do the right thing,” Mosbacher said.