NEW YORK (WFAN) — Tony Clark, executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association, blasted owners Tuesday over the the slow pace of the offseason free agent market, saying, “This year a significant number of teams are engaged in a race to the bottom.” Major League Baseball fired back saying some agents are to blame for failing to “accurately assess the market.”
Prominent agent Brodie Van Wagenen has even suggested a player boycott of spring training.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Fox Sports, joined WFAN’s “The Afternoon Drive” on Tuesday to dissect the ugly situation.
“What we’re seeing here is, in my opinion, a product of the collective bargaining agreement, an agreement in which the union did not seek anti-tanking measures or salary floors or anything that would prevent this race to the bottom, as Tony Clark described it,” Rosenthal said.
