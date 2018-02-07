NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A woman walking her dog in Highbridge Park in Upper Manhattan this week ended up calling police, after her dog came back with a human bone in its mouth.
A police spokeswoman said the woman called the NYPD Tuesday evening. She said a bunch of skeletal remains were in plain view when the dog found them.
Investigators with the city’s Office of Medical Examiner were sent to the scene of the 112-acre, wooded Highbridge Park.
Officials believe the bones are “likely historical” and were possibly used in a “ceremonial context.”
A spokeswoman for the Medical Examiner’s office confirmed Wednesday the bones were human.
Beyond the remark about the ceremonial context, she didn’t provide further details.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)