CBS 2"No Room For Vengeance" Cover Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with […]
WCBS 880"No Room For Vengeance" Cover WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS"No Room For Vengeance" Cover 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE […]
WFAN"No Room For Vengeance" Cover As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the […]
WLNY"No Room For Vengeance" Cover Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th […]
Filed Under:Alice Gainer, Donald Trump, IRS, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tax season is underway.

If you’re getting a refund this year, what should you do with it? And how should you prepare for next year?

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer explained, people do all sorts of things with their tax refunds.

“Usually try to pay my student or save and invest it,” one person said.

“Sometimes I take a vacation, pay bills, and life things, take care of my dog,” Tiffany Mahaud said.

Anil Melwani is a certified public accountant. He said once you get your refund, put it in the bank for a little bit.

“Project how you’re going to do over the next year or two, and see maybe you should put it into an IRA or 401K, or 529 plan for your child,” he said.

He said to get the best refund, make sure you’re organized with receipts. Many credit card companies provide year end statements to make deductions easier.

“Certain types of medical expenses, health insurance premium, unreimbursed job expenses, tax prep fees,” Melwani said.

What about looking forward to next year with the tax changes ahead?

Jean Johnson is with H&R Block.

“In the upcoming weeks, people will begin to see changes in their withholding in their paychecks. That’s the most immediate change they will see right now,” she said. “The best thing they can do right now is look at their W4. Their W4 determines the amount being withheld, so now si the time to look at it. Some of them will think their income tax refund will be larger for 2018, so do they want that money now versus a bigger refund later?”

Melwani said things may be different for most New Yorkers.

“Because we live in a high tax state like New York, you may not be paying less taxes this year. Many people in New York will be paying a little more this year because of that loss of that state and local tax deduction,” he said. “So while the brackets are coming down, a lot of deductions are going away.”

Melwani stressed that people should be conservative, and perhaps increase their withholding because they may not be getting a bigger refund.

The IRS said it issues most refunds in less than 21 calendar days.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch