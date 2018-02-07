NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Some communities north of New York City were rattled by a 2.2 magnitude earthquake early Wednesday morning.
The quake registered at 6:14 a.m. in the Lake Mohegan area, which is about 50 miles north of New York City, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Some residents of Westchester and Putnam counties posted on social media about the quake.
There were no reports of injuries or damage.
