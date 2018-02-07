CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees are reportedly interested in bringing Eduardo Nunez back to the place where he began his career, but they have competition from a couple of division rivals.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Yanks and Boston Red Sox have expressed interest in the third baseman, and the Tampa Bay Rays are keeping close tabs on him, too.

The Yankees originally signed Nunez as an international free agent in 2004. The Dominican broke into the majors in 2010 and played four seasons for the Yankees, mostly in a utility-infielder role. After Nunez got lost in a numbers game, the Yankees traded him to the Minnesota Twins in April 2014.

Nunez’s breakout season came in 2016, which he split between the Twins and San Francisco Giants. He batted .288 with 16 homers, 67 RBIs, 73 runs scored and 40 stolen bases.

Red Sox third baseman Eduardo Nunez throws to first base during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sept. 5, 2017, at Fenway Park in Boston. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

He was traded again last season, from the Giants to the Red Sox. Combined, he batted .313 with 12 home runs, 58 RBIs, 60 runs scored and 24 steals, despite missing most of September with a knee injury.

If the Yankees don’t make a move in the infield, they could end up starting two rookies —  Miguel Andujar and Gleyber Torres — which general manager Brian Cashman has admitted is not ideal during a season when the Bombers are considered serious World Series contenders.

