NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Black ice caused some dangerous conditions on the roads Thursday morning after Wednesday’s stormy weather.
A tow truck was seen cleaning up several crashes along 233rd Street at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx. The accidents had enough force to deploy airbags and rip off bumpers, but the drivers appeared to be OK, CBS2’s Alex Denis reported.
There were also a string of accidents between Webster Avenue and Jermone Avenue, Denis reported.
Crews stayed on the scene for a few hours, salting the street.
Temperatures are expected to drop again Thursday night with lows around 23 for the city.