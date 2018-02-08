NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are still searching for a suspect after a husband and wife were stabbed to death in Brooklyn.

It was a terrifying Wednesday evening on Winthrop Street in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. A family called 911 to report an armed robbery in progress, but when officers arrive, they encountered the scene of the double homicide.

“I was going to the store and looked and then they said this couple got killed, stabbed up in the house,” said a neighbor.

Another woman, who did not want to share her name, found her neighbor immediately after the attack.

“He wasn’t moving and there were groceries strewn on the side,” she said. “I said, ‘look, you have to call the ambulance. This man needs help.'”

Police have identified that man was 65-year-old Stephenson Bonaparte. His wife, 59-year-old Hazel Brown, was also brutally stabbed multiple times.

“It’s unbelievable and somewhat frightening,” said neighbor Stephen Sawney.

Neighbors said it’s a close-knit street, known for throwing block parties in the summer.

“Very nice community. They were very nice, you know, like family – the whole block,” said one woman.

Sources say that the person who called 911 may have reported the suspect was wearing a mask, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reports.

Police have not ruled out robbery as a motive in their deaths. The couple owns a religious supply store on Rutland Street in Brownsville.

The investigation is ongoing.