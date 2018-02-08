CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Local TV, Magdalena Doris

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are still searching for a suspect after a husband and wife were stabbed to death in Brooklyn.

It was a terrifying Wednesday evening on Winthrop Street in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. A family called 911 to report an armed robbery in progress, but when officers arrive, they encountered the scene of the double homicide.

“I was going to the store and looked and then they said this couple got killed, stabbed up in the house,” said a neighbor.

Another woman, who did not want to share her name, found her neighbor immediately after the attack.

“He wasn’t moving and there were groceries strewn on the side,” she said. “I said, ‘look, you have to call the ambulance. This man needs help.'”

Police have identified that man was 65-year-old Stephenson Bonaparte. His wife, 59-year-old Hazel Brown, was also brutally stabbed multiple times.

“It’s unbelievable and somewhat frightening,” said neighbor Stephen Sawney.

Neighbors said it’s a close-knit street, known for throwing block parties in the summer.

“Very nice community. They were very nice, you know, like family – the whole block,” said one woman.

Sources say that the person who called 911 may have reported the suspect was wearing a mask, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reports.

Police have not ruled out robbery as a motive in their deaths. The couple owns a religious supply store on Rutland Street in Brownsville.

The investigation is ongoing.

