NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Most city buses are struggling to make the grade, a recent study claims.
The BX-29 is one of only two bus routes in the entire city to get a grade of ‘A’ from the Bus Turnaround Coalition.
Riders will tell you it’s pretty good.
“Clean and everything, and they go fast,” one woman said.
“It’s pretty good because it doesn’t take that long to go to the train station where I need to go,” another added.
The flip side is the BX-39. It’s one of 89 routes in the city that got an ‘F.’
“Sometimes it’s kinda slow, I wait awhile,” one woman told 1010 WINS’ Al Jones.
“It should just be on schedule, you don’t know what time to get out there, especially winter time,” another rider said.
Suggestions for improving service include more peak-service buses, enforce designated bus lanes, and loading buses at both doors.