NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Brooklyn Nets acquired veteran forward Dante Cunningham just before Thursday’s trade deadline, sending third-year guard Rashad Vaughn to the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Nets had just acquired Vaughn on Monday from Milwaukee, along with a second-round draft, in exchange for center Tyler Zeller.
The 6-foot-8 Cunningham, a nine-year veteran, has played in 51 games for New Orleans this season, starting 24, and has averaged 5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Vaughn, who played four minutes in one game for the Nets, has averaged 3.1 points in 134 NBA games since the Bucks selected him 17th overall in the 2015 draft.
