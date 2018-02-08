NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Words are so yesterday.
Soon you’ll be able to say anything by simply using emojis.
The Unicode Consortium — the emoji gatekeeper — has unveiled 157 new emojis that will be available later this year.
There will be several new hairstyle available including red hair, white hair, curly hair and bald heads.
There will also be new superhero emojis, animals including a raccoon and swan, new foods and other items including an abacus and fire extinguisher.
The Unicode Consortium is also accepting proposals for new emojis for next year. Click here to make a suggestion.