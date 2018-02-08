CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Bellator, MMA, Outside The Cage, UFC

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s edition of the “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman unwrap the chaos surrounding UFC 222 with featherweight champion Max Holloway forced out of his second title defense due to a leg injury, leaving former champ Frankie Edgar opponent-less for the time being. The guys also sit down with Bellator 194’s Heather “The Heat” Hardy (at the 19:30 mark) to preview her upcoming fight against Ana Julaton.

Hardy’s story is built on blood, sweat and tears. The Brooklyn native exudes an unshakable will and determination that many fans have been attracted to. Hardy talks with the fellas about how she plans to bounce back from her first career loss (MMA or boxing), adding new tools around her boxing pedigree and what she thinks about Ronda Rousey leaving MMA for the WWE.

Heather Hardy

Heather Hardy (right) fights Kristina Williams in a flyweight bout on Oct. 20, 2017, during Bellator 185 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wrapping the week up, the guys look back at UFC Fight Night 125, when middleweight prospect Eryk Anders was out-pointed by a wily vet and former champ Lyoto Machida. Plus, Pete and Ike defend referee Mario Yamasaki’s widely criticized stoppage in the Valentina Shevchenko dismantling of Priscila Cachoeira. Stay locked in on Twitter for UFC 221 updates this Saturday night.

For more exclusive content, check the guys out on Twitter: @_OutsideTheCage, Pete Hoffman (@TheHoffWFAN) and Isaac Feldman (@ike_cbs)

