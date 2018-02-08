NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A shot was fired inside a Bronx classroom Thursday.
It happened at Metropolitan High School in Longwood.
Sources told CBS2 it appears the gun went off when it fell out of a student’s bag.
One shot was fired into the floor.
No one was hurt.
“Students and staff are safe and this troubling incident is being investigated. We are treating this with the utmost seriousness and are working with the NYPD to ensure swift follow-up action is taken,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody for questioning.
