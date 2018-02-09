New York (1010WINS) 1010 WINS has teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Destiny, Tyson & Magnus:

Destiny (18523) “Destiny knows what she wants,” a volunteer writes, “when I went to meet this delicate tortie girl in the cat adoption room. Friendly and extroverted, Destiny came right up to me and made it clear she wanted to play.” Destiny is available for adoption at Manhattan ACC: 326 East 110th Street (between 1st and 2nd Aves.) New York, NY 10029. Learn more about Destiny HERE.

Tyson (19378) “Hubba, Hubba, Hubba”, is all a volunteer could say about Tyson. “He is sooooo handsome. And isn’t just another pretty face. He is smart, too. He sat, gave me both paws, laid down, rolled over–and this was all within 10 minutes of meeting me. Tyson loves treats, probably a bit too much since he could stand to lose a few pounds (but who couldn’t?). Tyson is considered a large dog, but surprisingly he walks well on leash, only pulling slightly when we first exited the shelter. Tyson stole my heart, and I’m sure he will steal yours as well.” Tyson is at Staten Island ACC: 3139 Veterans Road West. Learn more about Tyson HERE.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Magnus (14553) Magnus is the sweetest bunny at ACC! He’s loves to flop, cuddle, and receive all the attention in the world. Adopt the perfect bunny for beginners at Brooklyn ACC: 2336 Linden Boulevard. Learn more about Magnus HERE.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

Manhattan:

Saturday, 2/10: Valentine’s Day Adoption Event. 12pm – 4pm. 523 9 th Ave, New York, NY 10018.

Sunday. 2/11: PetHealthStore. 12pm – 4pm. 473 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024.

Brooklyn:

Saturday, 2/10: Pearhead. 12pm – 4pm. 274 36 th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232.

Sunday, 2/11: Petco Sheepshead. 1610 Avenue Y, Brooklyn, NY 11235.

View an Interactive adoption event at http://nycacc.org/adoptionevents.

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.