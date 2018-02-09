Bella Hadid appears at a show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 22, 2018, in Paris. (credit: Francois Durand/Getty Images)
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Bronx man who allegedly stalked model Bella Hadid was arrested Thursday.
Brian Perez was arrested Thursday night at 9:38 p.m. in Lower Manhattan.
Perez allegedly sent threatening messages and video to Hadid via social media from December 2017 through February. Authorities didn’t release specifics, saying only that Perez allegedly threatened to cause harm to Hadid and her family.
Hadid told police she had seen Perez near her Lower Manhattan home several times.
Perez is charged with aggravated harassment and stalking.