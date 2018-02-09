As the world’s attention focuses on Pyeongchang for the Winter Olympics, New Yorkers are cheering for Team USA. People can watch all the Olympic fun at these viewing parties.

Renaissance New York Midtown Hotel

218 West 35th St.

New York, NY 10001

212-239-0014

www.rennycmidtown.com

New Yorkers can test their Olympic skills during the opening ceremony party at the Renaissance New York Midtown Hotel on Feb. 9. Throughout the night, people can enjoy Korean-themed music, specialty hot toddies and free curling while watching the ceremony on one of the 37 televisions. The hotel’s 8,000-square foot terrace is transformed into two lanes of street curling for anyone to play. The $5 games are 30 minutes long and can hold up to eight players per lane.

Oiji

119 First Ave.

New York, NY 10003

646-767-9050

www.oijinyc.com

Once you step inside this popular East Village restaurant, you will feel transported to the mountains of Pyeongchang. Oiji serves authentic Korean dishes in an intimate setting and will screen the Olympic games throughout the month. Diners can have a Korean feast with signature dishes, including the fried chicken and handmade dumplings, and sip on the Son of Apollo cocktail. Inspired by Sang Hwa Cha, a popular South Korean tea, the cocktail is made with cognac, sherry, cynar and lemon zest.

Virgil’s Real BBQ

152 West 44th St.

New York, NY 10036

212-921-9494

www.virgilsbbq.com

New Yorkers can cheer on Team USA in the heart of Times Square at Virgil’s Real BBQ. Known for its mouthwatering barbecue grub, the restaurant will show the Olympic games on most of its televisions. Whether diners are watching hockey, skiing, or the luge, they can sip on the limited edition All American cocktail. The spiked lemonade is made with strawberry vodka, frozen lemonade and Blue Curacao. The patriotic cocktail is the ideal libation to complement the Memphis smoked ribs, Texas brisket or Carolina pulled chicken.

The VNYL

100 Third Ave.

New York, NY 10003

917-675-7725

www.thevnyl.com

One of the trendiest bars in the East Village is hosting viewing parties throughout the Olympics. The VNYL will project all of the action on a massive 36-foot screen with surround sound. As people watch the games, they can sip on themed cocktails, including the Apollo Ohno or the Tara Lipinski, and order small dishes, including sliders, flatbreads, and salads.

Mr. Purple

180 Orchard St.

New York, NY 10002

212-237-1790

www.mrpurplenyc.com

New Yorkers can watch the Winter Olympics at Mr. Purple with the Manhattan skyline as the backdrop. The popular Lower East Side rooftop bar transformed into a ski lodge known as the “Cabin in the Sky” for the season, which features eclectic decor. From the purple deer heads to a purple digital fireplace, Olympic viewers can warm up with one of their plush blankets. As diners indulge in chocolate and cheese fondue, they can watch all the excitement from South Korea on a large projection screen.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.